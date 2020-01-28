Sara Ali Khan's Throwback Video Before Weight Loss Transformation Leave Fans Mighty Impressed

Sara Ali Khan is a paparazzi's favourite child. Right from her gym looks to her stunning pictures from photoshoots on her Instagram page, the young actress is a hit with the audience. The Love Aaj Kal girl often entertains her fans with her hilarious antics on Instagram. Recently, she shared a throwback video from days before her incredible weight-loss journey began.

In the video, the actress is seen talking a selfie video while on a flight with her friends as Johnny Walker's iconic song 'Sar Jo Tera Chakraye' plays in the background. Sara captioned the video as, "Presenting Sara ka Sara Sara 💁🏻‍♀️ Let's make 'light' of what it was... Let's also make it lighter than what it was 🤣😂😅 Video and transformation credit: @namratapurohit 🙌🏻👊🏻🦾🦿."

Check out the video here.

Her fans hailed her for jaw-dropping weight transformation. "Bravo ❣️💪 ... Transformation credit goes to you first . It's not an easy task ... Proud 👏👏," wrote a netizen. "What a transformation it is sara..keep the hard work going..lots of love 👏👏," read another comment. An Instagram user wrote, Aww u r too cute inner beauty is very important and u have that. Size doesn't matter 💖💖."

Malang actor Kunal Kemmu also commented on her post, "Hahahahaha looney toons network you are 😂😘."

Sara has always been vocal about her weight loss journey and had spoken in the past about her struggle with PCOD (Polycystic ovary syndrome) which made it difficult for her to lose weight.

While speaking with BBC India about her weight loss journey, Sara earlier shared, "Jahaan aapko pizza milta hain, wahin aapko protein milta hain. Jahaan pe chocolate milta hain, wahin aapko salad milta hain. That was it. So, I lost all the weight that I had gained there and lots more by working out and maintaining a disciplined life."

Speaking about work, the actress will be next seen in Imtiaz Ali's romantic flick Love Aaj Kal opposite Kartik Aaryan. Besides this, Sara also plays Varun Dhawan's love interest in David Dhawan's Coolie No 1. The film is slated to hit the theatrical screens on May 1, 2020.

