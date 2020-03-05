Sara Ali Khan Wishes Her Brother Ibrahim Ali Khan On His Birthday; 'Love You More Than You Know'

Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan are two Bollywood star kids who constantly drop sibling goals. On Thursday, Sara took to Instagram to wish her little brother a happy birthday with a sweet message. She also shared a couple of throwback pictures from their recent Maldives vacation.

"Happiest birthday Brother. I love you more than you know and am missing you lots today!! Wish I was with you. #tbt @ncstravels @luxnorthmale," wrote Sara, as she posted their Maldives vacation pictures where the two had rang in the New Year. Sara and Ibrahim are seen enjoying a day by the sea, with Sara donning a pretty bikini, and Ibrahim in his swim trunks.

Sara could not be present for Ibrahim's birthday as he turned nineteen. She is busy with the shoot for Anand L Rai's Atrangi Re, which went on floors today. She will be seen starring opposite Akshay Kumar and south star Dhanush in the film.

Sara had revealed in an earlier interview that Ibrahim is considering a career in films. She had said that Ibrahim dreams of becoming an actor, but she has often told him that dreaming it and living it are two different things. She has warned him about the immense hard work he will have to put in because it is not just glitz and glamour. However, having watched Ibrahim perform in plays, Sara feels her younger brother has a lot of conviction and talent.

After her last film Love Aaj Kal, which tanked at the box office, Sara will next be seen in Coolie No 1, a remake of the 1995 movie of the same name. She will be starring opposite Varun Dhawan in the film, which is scheduled for release on May 1.

