Saroj Khan's Death: Akshay Kumar, Farah Khan And Others Mourn The Loss Of Bollywood's 'Masterji'

Akshay Kumar

The superstar tweeted, "Woke up to the sad news that legendary choreographer #SarojKhan ji is no more. She made dance look easy almost like anybody can dance, a huge loss for the industry. May her soul rest in peace 🙏🏻."

Farah Khan

The choreographer-turned-director wrote, "Rest in peace Sarojji.. u were an inspiration to many, myself included. Thank you for the songs 🙏🏻 #SarojKhan."

Rakul Preet Singh

"2020 please don't give any more bad news . So sad to hear about #SarojKhan ma'am . Always dreamt of doing atleast one song Choreographed by her. Your grace and contribution to indian cinema shall always be remembered. May your soul RIP. Strength to the family," wrote the actress.

Nimrat Kaur

The Lunchbox actress wrote, "Saroj ji's name introduced the word ‘choreographer' to my life. A genius who immortalised stars and the music that defined an era with her iconic work. May her loved ones find strength and courage at this terrible hour. There'll never be another...#RIPSarojKhan #Legend #Masterji."

Riteish Deshmukh

"Rest in Peace Saroj Khan ji. This loss is immeasurable for the industry & film lovers.Having choreographed more than 2000 songs she single handedly changed the landscape of how songs were shot. I had the pleasure of being Choerographed by her in Aladin. One tick off my bucketlist," posted the Housefull actor on his Twitter page.

Subhash Ghai

Subhash Ghai tweeted, "AN ERA HAS GONE absolutely my personal loss. an integral part of our Mukta arts family-my strong partner in grooming stars like Madhuri Meenaxi Manisha n ashwarya 🙏🏽 Master of masters Saroj Khan will live in history of choreography of Indian cinema indeed. Bye JAAN. RIP."

Amrita Rao

The Ishq Vishq actress tweeted, My first choreographer in Bollywood our "Master Ji" I was lucky to begin with the best dance Guru!! As petrified I was of Her strictness for perfection, Her golden compliments stay with me forever. May She find greater happiness in the Higher World #SarojKhan."