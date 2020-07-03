Saroj Khan’s Death: Emotional Netizens Say ‘Can We Cancel 2020?’

Netizens are deeply saddened with the demise of ace choreographer, Saroj Khan, who breathed her last today (July 3, 2020). The legendary choreographer died of cardiac arrest. About a week ago, she was admitted to Guru Nanak Hospital in Mumbai after she complained of difficulty in breathing. When she was tested for novel Coronavirus, her results turned out to be negative.

2020 has been very dark for the film industry as we have lost many artists this year- Irrfan Khan, Rishi Kapoor, Wajid Khan and Sushant Singh Rajput. As netizens bid a final goodbye to Saroj Khan, they sadly tweet that if they could have, they would have cancelled 2020. Check out their tweets below..

@jammypants4: "Can we cancel 2020? Legendary choreographer #SarojKhan passes away. Ek Do Teen, Dhak Dhak Karne Laga, Choli Ke Peeche Kya Hai, Nimbooda, Barso Re. And the most Iconic #DolaRe. A huge loss of a creative mind that contributed so much with her art form. RIP."

@TakeTwoIndia: "2020 doesn't fail to remind us how bad a year it has been! Veteran choreographer Saroj Khan has passed away due to a cardiac arrest. This is devastating! Our condolences are with her family members. RIP Saroj Ma'am. #SarojKhan"

@IAMFKhan_Sufe: "Saddened to hear of the demise of Ace Choreographer #SarojKhan. The Mother of Dance/Choreography, she Institutionalised Choreography in India. A legend indeed! My heartfelt condolences 🙏."

@pritisahanipari: "With #SarojKhan's #death, an era of #Bollywood dancing tradition has come to an end. Songs of #MadhuriDixit and late #Sridevi, choreographed by her, will remain etched in public #memory forever. May her soul in rest in peace. Om Shanti."

@indianontop: "RIP #SarojKhan best dancer . such people are born beyond all the religious bondations.. Her dance style is inspiration to many ... #RIPSarojji."

May Saroj Khan's soul rest in peace.

(Social media posts are unedited.)