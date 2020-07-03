Saroj Khan's Death: Sanjay Gupta Recalls Working With Her On Sanjay-Madhuri's Tamma Tamma Song

Veteran choreographer Saroj Khan's demise is a huge loss for the film industry. Her passing away has left a void which is irreplacable. In a career spanning more than four decades, Saroj Khan choreographed more than 2000 songs, and most of them turned out to be iconic songs. One of them is Sanjay Dutt-Madhuri Dixit's 'Tamma Tamma' from 1990 film Thanedaar.

Filmmaker Sanjay Gupta had got a chance to work with the veteran choreographer on this popular song. Walking down the memory lane, the Kaante director told Hindustan Times, "Those were very early days of having music videos, back in 1988-89. We recorded the song with Bappi da. It was called India's first digital only song - the entire song had been programmed, with no live instruments. I had to kind of step in for the director in the film, because he had a fall out with the producers, who decided to add a song to the film."

He further told the tabloid that he worked closely with Khan on this song, and they decided to come up with new techniques and styles.

Sanjay was quoted as saying, "I shared some dance videos with Saroj ji, what if we do it like that. There was this one shot chair sequence, super wide angle shots from top, to the way the song was cut, lighting with flares... it was a first, nobody had done that before. That's why that one song sticks out from the rest of the film, both in it's approach and timing. That was my first experience of working with her."

The filmmaker said that he can never forget how Saroj Khan 'made Sanju (Sanjay Dutt) dance'.

Sanjay Dutt was nervous when he was asked to match steps with Madhuri on Tamma Tamma song. "I remember the time when I was asked to match steps with Madhuri Dixit while shooting for the song Tamma Tamma. As soon as I found out I was so nervous because I dance like a crow and I had to perform alongside Madhuri who is known for her dancing. To perfect the steps, I rehearsed for 16 days straight. I was still apprehensive to perform but finally I did it," the actor had revealed on a reality show.

Earlier, in an interview, Saroj Khan had revealed that Sanjay Dutt and Madhuri Dixit's knees were left bruised and bleeding while shooting for this song. Finally, the song was okayed in the 48th take.

Meanwhile, Sanjay Gupta believes that all the songs which were choreographed by Saroj Khan are legendary. "With Madhuri (Dixit-Nene), and before her Sridevi. Hawaa Hawaii, even the songs in Karma (1986). Of course, the greatest song she has done is Kaate Nahi Kat Te (Mr India). Saroj ji was easily the Queen of the 90s. It is a very big loss to the film industry," he told the tabloid.

