Saroj Khan's Family Thanks Fans For Support; Cancels Prayer Meet Due To COVID-19 Crisis

Veteran Bollywood choreographer Saroj Khan passed away on July 3, 2020, in Mumbai after she was admitted to Guru Nanak Hospital. She was laid to rest in Mumbai suburbs on Friday morning among family members. Saroj Khan is survived by husband B Sohanlal, son Hamid Khan and daughters Hina Khan and Sukyna Khan.

Fans of the 71-year-old ace choreographer, known for redefining Bollywood with her dance sequences, have been sharing their grief on social media while fraternity friends recalled some of their beloved memories with her. From Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan to Madhuri Dixit and Kajol all have penned emotional notes on Twitter and Instagram.

Saroj Khan's family also shared a heartwarming post on her official Instagram. While the post featured a beautiful portrait of Saroj Khan, the caption read, "Thank you for all your messages and for keeping Mummy in your prayers."

Prayer Meet Was Scheduled For Next Week They also shared that due to rising COVID-19 threat, the prayer meet which was scheduled for next week, has been cancelled. "Given the current COVID-19 situation, there will be no prayer meet. Whenever the situation improves, we will meet and celebrate the life of Saroj Khan," the post further read. Remo D'Souza On Saroj Khan Fellow choreographer Remo D'Souza, who worked with Saroj on her last song, Tabah Ho Gaye from Kalank, said she inspired him and all of the dance fraternity. He added, "She was very passionate about her work. She would not keep well but whenever she came on sets, she would feel alive. Her work was everything for her. When I used to talk to her that 'from where do you get these ideas from?', she would teach me. In some way or the other, she taught me a lot of things about choreography." Saroj Khan Had Won Three National Awards And Choreographed Over 2,000 Songs In a career spanning over four decades, Saroj Khan choreographed over 2,000 songs with Sridevi, Madhuri Dixit, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Kangana Ranaut, etc., and won three National Awards.

