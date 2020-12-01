Sayani Gupta On Oscar Entry Of Her Short Film Shameless: People Don't Take Short Films Seriously

Sayani Gupta-starrer short film Shameless is set to enter Oscars 2021 race in the live-action short film category. The Four More Shots Please! the actor recently opened up about the development and said the team was praying that they make it into top five to quality for nominations.

Sayani said she is ecstatic since she found out. "Because of the pandemic, it's been very different, and we didn't know what's the right way to go about it. We were going up in the list of the top five films that could qualify, and praying it would make it. Finally it did, and we thought 'should we share it, I don't want to jinx it!' But it's out, and it's great."

Gupta feels that short films don't get their due in India. "You make it, not thinking that this will happen. A lot of people don't take short films seriously, in our country itself," she said.

The actress has been a part of films from different arrays and doesn't get carried away with awards and nominations. "I am very unaffected with them. Even when International Emmy (nomination) happened (for Four More Shots Please!), I was like 'okay'. The director of Shameless Keith Gomes is very excited. Also, when you make a short film, we made it with literally a very small budget, it's a tiny film. And there are just few actors," added the Article 15 actress.

She added that there are very few things that affect her, and continued, "I sound philosophical and fake, but the only thing I feel good or bad about, is 'mera din ka shot kaisa gaya'. Of course it feels nice to be nominated and received an award. I got quite a few awards in the lockdown."

Gupta also revealed that the two awards she aspires for in life are "Oscar and National award" for her acting. She was last seen in films like Margarita With a Straw (2015), Fan (2016), Jolly LLB 2 (2017) and Article 15 (2019).

