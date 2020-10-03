Sayani Gupta Takes A Jibe At SRK's Gandhi Jayanti Post; Urges Him To Speak Up For The Truth

Shah Rukh Khan's Post On Gandhi Jayanti

On Friday, Shah Rukh Khan had shared a post on Gandhi Jayanti in which his daughter Suhana and son AbRam is seen striking the ‘three monkeys of Gandhi ji' pose with another young girl. He had captioned the picture as, "If this Gandhi Jayanti there is One ideal we would like our children to follow, in good times, bad times and all the time....it should be Hear no bad...see no bad....speak no bad! Remembering the value of truth on Gandhiji's 151st Birth Anniversary."

Sayani Gupta Urges Shah Rukh Khan To Speak Up For The Truth, The Downtrodden

Quoting Shah Rukh Khan's post on Twitter, Sayani wrote, "Say something. The Right thing. Gandhi also taught us to speak up for the Truth, the downtrodden, the exploited, for our Dalit brothers and sisters. Don't just shut your ears and eyes and mouths. @iamsrk."

Netizens React To Sayani Gupta's Post

Many people on Twitter applauded Sayani for her post. A Twitter user wrote, "Thank you @sayanigupta- I may not agree to many things you choose to support but I'm definitely with you on this conspicuous and uncomfortable silence from all the biggies." "You are the best... @sayanigupta More power to you....," read another comment. Another user commented, "Sayani's not holding back, I love it!"

At the same time, there were netizens who defended Shah Rukh Khan in this matter. A netizen wrote, "He has to survive with so much money riding on him. It's easy to be fearless when you have nothing to lose." Another user wrote, "I love what you do Sayani but I hope even you remember the last time he genuinely spoke for good, he was vilified and even asked to leave the country. He had to literally apologise for spilling the truth. You of course remember how he was targeted 4 months later during Fan release.""Sayani ji.....In past also he said his opinion but we all know what happened??So may be he is keeping aside from all this controversies...but his message is good," read another tweet.