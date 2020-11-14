Scam 1992 Star Pratik Gandhi Roped In For Hardik Gajjar's Ravan Leela

Pratik Gandhi recently garnered a lot of fame after his performance in the Hansal Mehta show, Scam 1992. The Gujarati actor has been roped in for the upcoming movie titled Ravan Leela. Pratik debuted in Hindi films Loveyatri and later appeared in the2018 release Mitron. He has also been part of other National Award-winning films like Ventilator and Wrong Side Raju.

According to reports, Pratik has been roped in for the lead role in Ravan Leela backed by Pen Studios. The studio is best known for films like Kahaani, Helicopter Eela, Namaste England and The Accidental Prime Minister. Ravan Leela is set to be directed by Hardik Gajjar and written by Shreyes Anil Lowlekar. The makers are yet to reveal more details about the project.

Dr. Jayantilal Gada opened up about the project and said, "The film has a very unusual take and it has turned out extremely well. It's a strong content driven film with melodious music and very good performances, which has always been the focus of Pen Studios. We are extremely excited with the outcome."

Director Hardik Gajjar added, "I believe there are many ways of storytelling, I have tried something new and I hope audiences like it".

Coming back to Pratik Gandhi, he was last seen in the Gujarati movie Luv Ni Love Storys which released earlier this year. While talking about his overnight fame with the show, he had told an entertainment portal, "People now want to know about me but I've been around for last 15 years. So, when I'm told that this has happened to me overnight, my reply is that 'This night was 15 years long for me'. Now, many doors have opened. Yes, I'd like to do pivotal parts but I'm open to all kinds of experiments. So, a strong supporting part also would be good."

Ravan Leela presented by Dr. Jayantilal Gada and produced by Hardik Gajjar films in association with Backbencher Pictures, is all set to hit the screens in 2020.

Scam 1992 Web Series Review: Hansal Mehta Paints The Big Bull As Man Reaching For New Heights

Scam 1992 Twitter Review: Netizens Hail Hansal Mehta's New Web Series