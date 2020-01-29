Shabaash Mithu First Look: Taapsee Pannu As Cricketer Mithali Raj Hits A Winning Shot

'Shabaash Mithu': Taapsee Pannu shares her first look from Mithali Raj's Biopic | FilmiBeat

Taapsee Pannu, who has a knack for picking up challenging roles, is all set to step into the shoes of Indian cricketer and captain of Indian women's national cricket team Mitahli Raj in her biopic titled Shabaash Mithu. The makers unveiled Taapsee's first look from the film today.

The actress took to her Twitter page to share the first look poster and wrote, "I have always been asked who's your favourite male cricketer but you should ask them who their favourite female cricketer is." The statement that made every cricket lover pause n introspect that do they love the game or the gender playing it. @M_Raj03 you are a 'Game Changer."

In the poster, the Badla star is seen donning Indian jersey and intensely hitting a shot.

Before this, Taapsee teased her fans with this small sneak-peek from the sports film and wrote, Keep watching this space for first of its kind... for the first time ever... coz there won't be another #MithaliRaj #ShabaashMithu #ComingSoon."

Last year in December, the makers officially announced Shabaash Mithu on Mithali Raj's birthday. Sharing pictures of herself with the skipper in which Mithali is seen cutting a cake, Taapsee wrote "Happy Happy Birthday Captain @mithaliraj! You have made all of us proud in more than many ways and it's truly an honour to be chosen to showcase your journey on screen. On this Birthday of yours I don't know what gift I can give you but this promise that I shall give it all I have to make sure you will be proud of what you see of yourself on screen with #ShabaashMithu. PS- I am all prepared to learn THE cover drive' #HappyBirthdayCaptain."

Directed by Rahul Dholakia, Shabaash Mithu is slated to release on February 5, 2021. Besides this film, Taapsee will also be seen in Anubhav Sinha's Thapaad, Vinil Matthew's Haseen Dilruba and Akarsh Khurrana's Rashmi Rocket.

