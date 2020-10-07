Rhea Chakraborty Gets Bail: Shabana Azmi, Ali Fazal And Other B-Town Stars React

Ali Fazal, Anubhav Sinha Hansal Mehta Also Tweeted About Rhea's Bail

Meanwhile, actress Dia Mirza told Bollywood Hungama, "Rhea serving jail time and repeatedly being denied bail was disturbing given that peddlers of hard drugs with more than small quantity of the substance in their possession, have been released on bail within a fortnight but Rhea remained in jail since Sept 8th when no drugs were found on her. This must come as a relief to her family."

Taapsee Pannu, Kanika Dillon, Farhan Akhtar Show Support For Rhea

Kanika Dillon who questioned the court's reason to deny her bail earlier this week, tweeted on Wednesday, " Finally! @Tweet2Rhea #RHEACHAKRABORTY gets Bail!!" with several clapping emojis. Actor Ali Fazal wrote a simple tweet, "Thank god! " Farah Khan also reacted to the news and wrote on Twitter, "Thank you God for small mercy's." (sic)

Taapsee Pannu tweeted, "👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼 Some time back it was her, tomorrow it will be you but be rest assured the court will give you justice if not the ‘warriors' #Finally."

Swara Bhaskar wrote, "Hey! Now thay both CBI and AIIMS have concluded that #SushantSinghRajput tragically died by suicide... weren't some people going to return their government bestowed awards??? 🤔🤔🤔"

Farhan Akhtar called out media for the 'witch hunt' act, he wrote, "Any shrill anchors apologising for the hell they put #RheaChakraborty and her family through? Didn't think so. But watch them shift the goalpost now .. they're notorious for that."

Showik Is Still In Judicial Custody

Rhea's advocate Satish Maneshinde in a statement said, "We are delighted by the order of the Bombay High Court granting bail to Rhea Chakraborty. Truth and justice have prevailed, and ultimately the submissions on facts and law have been accepted by Justice Sarang V Kotwal." While Rhea was granted bail, her bother Showik is still in judicial custody which was extended till October 20.