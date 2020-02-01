Shabana Azmi Discharged From Hospital After Road Accident; Thanks Fans On Twitter

Shabana Azmi suffered head injuries when her car met with an accident on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway on January 18. The veteran actress, who was admitted at Mumbai's Kokilaben Ambani Hospital, has been discharged from the hospital.

Sharing a picture of herself on her Twitter page, Azmi wrote, "Thank you all for your prayers and wishes for my recovery.I m back home now Thank you #Tina Ambani and Kokilaben Ambani hospital for the sterling care provided by the doctors team and the nursing staff. Im indebted and grateful."

In the picture, a hale and hearty Shabana is seen smiling at the camera.

Check out her tweet here.

Thank you all for your prayers and wishes for my https://t.co/A21IxD7Usd back home now Thank you #Tina Ambani and Kokilaben Ambani hospital for the sterling care provided by the doctors team and the nursing staff. Im indebted and grateful🙏 pic.twitter.com/6a1PWsGKnn — Azmi Shabana (@AzmiShabana) February 1, 2020

Overjoyed with the news of her discharge from hospital, her fans and friends welcomed her back home. Chhapaak actor Vikrant Massey wrote, "So happy to see you back!" Saquib Saleem posted, "Sending you all the love ma'am." Filmmaker Onir commented, "Glad that you are doing better and back home. Much love." "Best news of today Shabanaji," wrote singer Rekha Bharadwaj.

Last month, Shabana was heading towards Pune, when her car rammed into a truck on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway. Her husband Javed Akhtar, who was travelling in a different car when the accident occurred, rushed her and the injured driver to the MGM hospital in Navi Mumbai. They were later shifted to the Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital the same day.

An FIR has been filed against the driver for rash and negligent driving. However, the cops confirmed that the sections under which the driver is booked are bailable and he is not required to be arrested and was merely issued a notice.

Shabana Azmi Rushed To Hospital After Being Injured In Car Accident On Mumbai-Pune Expressway

'Shabana Azmi Is Sedated, But Is Coherent And Talking Normally,' Says Boney Kapoor