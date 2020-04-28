Shabana Azmi Helps Provide Cooked Meals And Other Essentials To Over 10 Lakh People Across India

Veteran actress Shabana Azmi has helped provide essentials, such as dry rations, cooked meals and sanitation products to over 10 lakh people across a large number of districts in the country. Shabana took to Twitter to share that she is both 'proud and thankful' for the support she has been able to provide to the needy, in collaboration with Action Aid India and other partners.

She tweeted, "Am both proud n thankful dat @ActionAidIndia n partners hve been able 2 reach more than 10 lakh individuals, across 172 districts in 21 states n 1union territory.We hve provided dry rations cooked meals n sanitation products as relief measures.Thank you to all our contributors," (sic).

A while back, chef turned filmmaker Vikas Khanna had revealed that Shabana has been a major help in providing rations to orphanages and old age homes. He had tweeted, "5 mins ago, we reached 50 cities all over India distributing over 200 Quintals Dry Rations. Huge round of applause for @NDRFHQ Officers for working 24/7 on this mission to feed Old-Age Homes and Orphanages. And biggest thank to Ma and @AzmiShabana for checking on me 24/7." To this, Shabana had replied, "I hope you are less stressed now Hibiscus," (sic).

Shabana Azmi has been urging people to help out the elderly during the Coronavirus lockdown, as they are one of the most vulnerable groups at this point of time. She had shared a video, in which she said that the roles have reversed and that she noticed a lot of young people taking care of the elders in their communities. She also encouraged others to "Be there for the elderly, without being around them."

