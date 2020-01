Shabana Azmi Rushed To Hospital After Being Injured In Car Accident On Mumbai-Pune Expressway

Veteran actress Shabana Azmi has been injured after she met with an accident on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway on Saturday. Her car was reportedly rammed into by a truck from behind near Khalapur toll plaza.

Shabana Azmi and her husband Javed Akhtar were on their way to Khandala where they have a holiday home. Shabana was in a Tata Safari but Javed was travelling in a different car. The accident happened at around 3:30 PM. Shabana is reportedly critically injured and has been admitted to the MGM Hospital in Panvel, Mumbai. The driver of Shabana's car has also been injured.

More details are awaited.

Shabana Azmi and her family recently celebrated Javed Akhtar's 75th birthday. The celebrations were attended by many Bollywood stars such as Aamir Khan, Richa Chadha, Hrithik Roshan, Divya Dutta, and Javed's kids Farhan Akhtar and Zoya Akhtar.

