‘Shabana Azmi Is Sedated, But Is Coherent And Talking Normally,’ Says Boney Kapoor

Shabana Azmi was rushed to the MGM Hospital in Panvel, Mumbai, after she suffered injuries in a road accident on Saturday afternoon. The veteran actor was eventually shifted to Kokilaben Ambani Hospital, and is currently undergoing treatment in the Intensive Care Unit.

Producer Boney Kapoor, who visited the actor in the hospital, reported that she is sedated but is coherent and is talking normally.

Speaking to Mumbai Mirror Boney said, "According to doctors, there is nothing alarming. She's sedated as there is some pain but everything is fine. Except Javed saab, Baba (Azmi, the actress's brother) and Tanvi (Azmi, sister-in-law) nobody is allowed into the ICU."

He added, "Shabanaji is coherent, talking normally, recognizing people. For now, she is under observation and the doctors are making sure there is no internal injury and that potential dangers are ruled out. She is a fighter and will come out of it."

Shabana was heading towards Pune, when her car rammed into a truck on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway on January 18. Her husband Javed Akhtar was travelling in a different car when the accident occurred. The driver of Shabana's car too was injured, and an FIR has been filed against him for rash and negligent driving.

Shabana is being visited by family and friends from the film fraternity. Javed Akhtar's son and daughter, Farhan and Zoya were seen at the hospital. Farhan's girlfriend Shibani Dandekar, his ex-wife Adhuna Akhtar, director Ashutosh Gowarikar, choreographer-director Farah Khan, Tabu, Anil Kapoor and others have also visited Shabana in the last three days.

