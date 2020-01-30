    For Quick Alerts
      Shabana Azmi Ready To Return Home On Friday; ‘She Had A Miraculous Escape,’ Says Javed Akhtar

      Lyricist Javed Akhtar revealed that his wife, and veteran actor Shabana Azmi is all set to return home on Friday. Shabana was hospitalized for a couple of weeks after she got injured in a car accident on January 18. The actor had completely recovered some time back, but had been kept under observation for a few extra days.

      Shabana Azmi Ready To Return Home On Friday

      Bollywood Hungama quoted Javed as saying, "Shabana is completely recovered now. She has been fully healed for some time now. But the doctors decided to keep her under observation in hospital for a few days extra and I completely agreed with them. She is now ready to return home. We are bringing her home on Friday morning."

      The accident occurred on Mumbai-Pune Expressway, when Shabana's car rammed into a truck. Javed Akhtar was travelling in a different car. The driver of Shabana's car also suffered minor injuries, and has been booked for rash driving and negligence.

      "It could have been a lot worse. I'd say Shabana had a miraculous escape," Javed added.

      Initially, Shabana was rushed to MGM hospital in Panvel, and was later shifted to Kokilaben Dhirubai Ambani Hospital in Mumbai. Many Bollywood celebrities including Farhan and Zoya Akhtar, Shibani Dandekar, Boney Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, Farah Khan and others visited her in the hospital.

      ALSO READ: Shabana Azmi Rushed To Hospital After Being Injured In Car Accident On Mumbai-Pune Expressway

      ALSO READ: Shabana Azmi To Be Discharged Soon; Javed Akhtar Says 'All Tests Including MRI Are Positive'

      ALSO READ: 'Shabana Azmi Is Sedated, But Is Coherent And Talking Normally,' Says Boney Kapoor

      Story first published: Thursday, January 30, 2020, 21:56 [IST]
