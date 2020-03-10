Shabana Azmi Says She Won’t Celebrate Holi This Year; Shares Pictures From Her 2019 Holi Party

Pictures of Holi celebrations by Bollywood celebrities have flooded the internet today. Many of them even took to their social media platforms to with their fans a happy Holi. Veteran actress Shabana Azmi too wished everyone on Holi, and said that she will not be celebrating the festival with her family this year. However, Shabana shared pictures from her Holi party last year. Take a look.

Posting two photos of her 2019 Holi party, one with her husband Javed Akhtar, and the other of Farhan Akhtar and Javed, Shabana tweeted, "From Holi last year at Janki Kutir ..A tradition started by Kaifi and Shaukat . Sabko Holi mubarak lekin is saal nahi mana rahe hain .. (Happy Holi to everyone, but we won't be celebrating this year.)" (sic).

From Holi last year at Janki Kutir ..A tradition started by Kaifi and Shaukat . Sabko Holi mubarak lekin is saal nahi mana rahe hain .. pic.twitter.com/ueEivuL7RZ — Azmi Shabana (@AzmiShabana) March 10, 2020

Although she did not say why she will not celebrate Holi, it is presumably because of the outbreak of coronavirus. Many others too have refrained from joining large gatherings to play Holi out of fear of the pandemic.

Shabana recently met with a serious road accident when she was travelling on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway. She was hospitalized at the Kokilaben Dhirubai Ambani Hospital for a number of days. Many celebrities like Shibani Dandekar, Vicky Kaushal, Boney Kapoor, Farah Khan and Anil Kapoor had visited her in the hospital. Husband Javed Akhtar had said that she had a miraculous escape.

