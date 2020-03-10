    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Shabana Azmi Says She Won’t Celebrate Holi This Year; Shares Pictures From Her 2019 Holi Party

      By
      |

      Pictures of Holi celebrations by Bollywood celebrities have flooded the internet today. Many of them even took to their social media platforms to with their fans a happy Holi. Veteran actress Shabana Azmi too wished everyone on Holi, and said that she will not be celebrating the festival with her family this year. However, Shabana shared pictures from her Holi party last year. Take a look.

      Shabana Azmi Says She Won’t Celebrate Holi This Year

      Posting two photos of her 2019 Holi party, one with her husband Javed Akhtar, and the other of Farhan Akhtar and Javed, Shabana tweeted, "From Holi last year at Janki Kutir ..A tradition started by Kaifi and Shaukat . Sabko Holi mubarak lekin is saal nahi mana rahe hain .. (Happy Holi to everyone, but we won't be celebrating this year.)" (sic).

      Although she did not say why she will not celebrate Holi, it is presumably because of the outbreak of coronavirus. Many others too have refrained from joining large gatherings to play Holi out of fear of the pandemic.

      Shabana recently met with a serious road accident when she was travelling on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway. She was hospitalized at the Kokilaben Dhirubai Ambani Hospital for a number of days. Many celebrities like Shibani Dandekar, Vicky Kaushal, Boney Kapoor, Farah Khan and Anil Kapoor had visited her in the hospital. Husband Javed Akhtar had said that she had a miraculous escape.

      ALSO READ: Farhan Akhtar & Shibani Dandekar Play Holi At Shabana Azmi's Holi Party: VIEW PICS!

      ALSO READ: Shabana Azmi Rushed To Hospital After Being Injured In Car Accident On Mumbai-Pune Expressway

      Read more about: shabana azmi javed akhtar
      Story first published: Tuesday, March 10, 2020, 20:09 [IST]
      Other articles published on Mar 10, 2020
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue
      X