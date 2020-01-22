Shabana Azmi To Be Discharged Soon; Javed Akhtar Says 'All Tests Including MRI Are Positive'

Shabana Azmi got injured in a horrific accident on Saturday afternoon. Her car Tata Safari Storme hit the rear-end of a truck on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway. Her driver, Kamlesh Kamath, suffered minor injuries in the crash. The Khalapur police booked him under IPC sections related to rash and negligent driving and also relevant provisions of the Motor Vehicles Act. Shabana was admitted to Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani in Mumbai.

Giving the latest update on her health update, Javed Akhtar told Bollywood Hungama, "There is good news. All tests and medical reports including the MRI are positive. No serious harm was done. We can all breathe a sigh of relief."

Speaking about the accident, reports suggest that Kamath was apparently trying to overtake another vehicle when their car rammed into the truck near Khalapur, about 60km from here in neighbouring Raigad district.

The Khalapur police station in-charge Vishwajeet Kaingade told PTI, "A day after the incident, we recorded the statement of her driver Kamlesh Kamath, but he has not been arrested. We will call him again to the police station if required."

Without divulging any further details, he added, "The sections under which he has been booked don't require his immediate arrest. In such cases, we file chargesheet directly in the court. In this case, too, we will file chargesheet on time."

Speaking about films, Shabana will be seen in Sheer Qorma which is based on a same-sex story. The film stars Swara Bhasker and Divya Dutta in lead roles.

She is also a part of Steven Spielberg-produced Halo, an adaptation of a popular video game franchise of the same name where she essays the role of Admiral Margaret Parangosky, the head of Office of Naval Intelligence.

