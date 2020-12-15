K3G: Shah Rukh Khan & Amitabh Bachchan Practised Secretly For Bole Chudiyan To Match Up To Hrithik Roshan

'Bole Chudiyan' is the most popular track from Karan Johar's iconic directorial Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham (K3G), which turned 19 yesterday (December 14, 2020). The song got each and every one grooving as it was played in school functions, wedding ceremonies, farewell, etc. Apart from its catchy beats, the song was a visual delight as it featured all the six leads of the film- Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Hrithik Roshan, Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol and Kareena Kapoor Khan.

Now, in a recent tete-a-tete with Rajeev Masand, SRK shared a hilarious episode from the sets of the film, and revealed how he and Big B rehearsed secretly for the track.

Shah Rukh shared, "Amit ji came to me while we were shooting for 'Bole Chudiyan' and he looked at me and said, 'Sir ji, Yeh Hrithik ko aap dekh rahe hai kitna rehearsal kar raha hai. Aapko kya lagta hai, humein bhi karna chahiye?' I replied, 'Karna toh chahiye kyunki yeh step badi mushkil hai'."

The Darr actor further added, "Then he very sweetly said, 'Hum kitna bhi rehearse kar le, aisa toh hoga nahi humse! Toh hum karein ki nahi?' I told him, 'Hum na side mein jaa ke karte hai'. So, we secretly rehearsed for 'Bole Chudiyan', so that we can keep up with Duggu (Hrithik). If you really notice it, the actual steps are what Duggu is doing. It's very different from what Bachchan saab and I ended up doing."

In the same conversation, Shah Rukh Khan also revealed that Karan Johar was so nervous to direct Amitabh Bachchan for the first time that he had fainted during the shoot of the film.

After reading SRK's revelation, we're surely going to re-watch Bole Chudiyan from K3G and compare SRK and Big B's steps with Hrithik's. Are you?

