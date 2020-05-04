Shah Rukh Khan And Abram's Adorable Moments In ‘Sab Sahi Ho Jayega' Video Are Unmissable

Bollywood stars, on Sunday, came together for I For India, a four-hour-long live concert organised by filmmaker Karan Johar and Zoya Akhtar. The concert aimed at raising funds for COVID-19 relief in India's fight against the pandemic. It features Bollywood and Hollywood celebrities like Amitabh Bachchan, Bhumi Pednekar, Priyanka Chopra, Aamir Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Will Smith, Nick Jonas and others.

The participants urged their fans to donate even a little bit, as it will help small business and fulfil the essential needs of the many stranded in the country. While many interacted with each other, and some parted knowledge about Coronavirus, King Khan was seen performing a song called, Sab Sahi Ho Jayega, composed by rapper Badshah.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) on May 3, 2020 at 2:08pm PDT

Later, the actor also shared an entire music video of the song on his social media accounts, which also features his youngest son, AbRam. The two had some adorable moments in the video and they are not meant to be missed. The video shows AbRam dancing to the song, and later is joined by his father. They can be seen matching steps, dancing around the room and at the end, SRK picks him up and gives him a kiss on his head. The father-son duo in the video looked like they had a lot of fun.

While sharing the video on his social media accounts , he wrote, "Extremely grateful to #IforIndia, @Its_Badshah & @cacklerraj for music, lyrics & for working overnight. Thanks Sunil for the edit. All so that I could sing. Ab bhai,lockdown mein mujhe gaate hue bhi jhelna padhega. AbRam is saying 'papa enough now!' Par Sab Sahi Ho Jaayega!"

Other celebrities who participated in the concert are Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt, AR Rahman, Saif Ali Khan, Arijit Singh, Anushka Sharma, Hrithik Roshan, Farhan Akhtar and band, Javed Akhtar, Madhuri Dixit, Vicky Kaushal, Joe Jonas, Kevin Jonas, Bryan Adams, Nick Jonas, Sophie Turner, and comedians Mindy Kaling and Lilly Singh.

