Shah Rukh Khan And Ajay Devgn Mourn The Loss Of Football Legend Diego Maradona With Heartfelt Posts
Argentina's Diego Maradona who was regarded as one of the greatest football players ever, passed away at the age of 60 on Wednesday (November 25, 2020). His spokesperson confirmed that the actor died of heart attack. As soon as this news broke, many Bollywood celebrities condoled the passing away of the legendary footballer on their respective social media handles.
Superstars Shah Rukh Khan and Ajay Devgn penned heartfelt tributes to the 'God of Football.' Priyanka Chopra also paid homage to the football legend.
Shah Rukh Khan Says Diego Maradona Made Football More Beautiful
The superstar who is an avid sports fan, posted a picture of Diego Maradona lifting the World Cup and wrote, "Diego Maradona....you made football even more beautiful. You will be sorely missed and may you entertain and enthral heaven as you did this world. RIP."
'Have Followed Maradona's Game And Life For Years,' Says Ajay Devgn
The Tanhaji actor remembered the Argentina football legend and wrote, "Have followed Maradona's game & life for years. Maidaan brought me closer to the game. He was a football legend and a passionate sportsman. Sad to see him go. RIP Diego Maradona."
Priyanka Chopra Remembers Diego Maradona As A True Legend
The actress posted a picture of Maradona in his Argentina jersey and wrote, "RIP Diego Maradona. One of the greatest football players of all time. A true legend."
Aftab Shivdasani Mourns The Loss Of His Childhood Hero
"A childhood hero for all of us has left us.. a part of football history ended today. Rest in Glory Diego Maradona. May God grant your soul eternal peace. Deepest condolences to his family.. #DiegoArmandoMaradona #RIP," Aftab wrote on his Twitter page.
