    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Shah Rukh Khan And Alia Bhatt To Collaborate Once Again For Siddharth Anand's Next?

      By
      |

      Since the release of Zero in 2018, fans have been eagerly waiting for Shah Rukh Khan to announce his next film. While there have been many rumours about his upcoming projects, the latest report states, that Shah Rukh Khan will be collaborating with Alia Bhatt once again.

      alia bhatt srk

      SRK's last film, directed by Aanand L Rai, which saw him alongside Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma was the second film that didn't do well at the box office. Harry Mej Sejal with Anushka Sharma, that release a year ago in 2017, had also bombed at the box office. Since then, Shah Rukh went on a sort of sabbatical and is yet to announce his project officially.

      According to a recent report by Filmfare, SRK will be collaborating with War director, Siddharth Anand for his next. It also states that the film will star Alia Bhatt alongside the superstar. The two were last seen together in Gauri Shinde's Dear Zindagi, if the reports are to be believed, this would be their second collaboration.

      Siddharth Anand has a promising track record, his previous releases like Bachna Ae Haseeno, Anjana Anjani, Bang Bang, all have done well at the box office. Especially his last release, the Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff starrer War went on to break several opening records at the box office, so fans can hopefully expect another super hit film for Shah Rukh Khan.

      However, the vast range of genres leaves no clue as to what the SRK starrer will be, a drama or action film. Alia, on the work front, has several projects n her kitty including, Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra, Mahesh Bhatt's Sadak 2, Karan Johar's Takht and Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi and more.

      Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Baiju Bawra To Unite Alia Bhatt And Ranveer Singh Again?

      Fox Star India Backs Out Of Takht, Karan Johar's Film Will Not Be Shelved?

      Story first published: Saturday, March 28, 2020, 11:04 [IST]
      Other articles published on Mar 28, 2020
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue
      X