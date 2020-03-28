Shah Rukh Khan And Alia Bhatt To Collaborate Once Again For Siddharth Anand's Next?

Since the release of Zero in 2018, fans have been eagerly waiting for Shah Rukh Khan to announce his next film. While there have been many rumours about his upcoming projects, the latest report states, that Shah Rukh Khan will be collaborating with Alia Bhatt once again.

SRK's last film, directed by Aanand L Rai, which saw him alongside Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma was the second film that didn't do well at the box office. Harry Mej Sejal with Anushka Sharma, that release a year ago in 2017, had also bombed at the box office. Since then, Shah Rukh went on a sort of sabbatical and is yet to announce his project officially.

According to a recent report by Filmfare, SRK will be collaborating with War director, Siddharth Anand for his next. It also states that the film will star Alia Bhatt alongside the superstar. The two were last seen together in Gauri Shinde's Dear Zindagi, if the reports are to be believed, this would be their second collaboration.

Siddharth Anand has a promising track record, his previous releases like Bachna Ae Haseeno, Anjana Anjani, Bang Bang, all have done well at the box office. Especially his last release, the Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff starrer War went on to break several opening records at the box office, so fans can hopefully expect another super hit film for Shah Rukh Khan.

However, the vast range of genres leaves no clue as to what the SRK starrer will be, a drama or action film. Alia, on the work front, has several projects n her kitty including, Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra, Mahesh Bhatt's Sadak 2, Karan Johar's Takht and Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi and more.

