Shah Rukh Khan And Gauri Khan Extend Support, Urge People To Help Those Affected By Cyclone Amphan

After extending his support to frontline workers for the battle against the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic and lending financial help for COVID-19 relief, Shah Rukh Khan along with his wife Gauri Khan, have now rendered their support to relief works in West Bengal, post the damage caused by the Cyclone Amphon in the state.

King Khan took to his Twitter page and wrote, "Kolkata, with unity comes strength and resilience. Let's get through this together and help out those affected by Amphan."

Kolkata, with unity comes strength and resilience. Let’s get through this together and help out those affected by Amphan. pic.twitter.com/XR5R0iGfQ2 — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) May 29, 2020

His wife Gauri Khan tweeted, "The devastation caused by cyclone Amphan can be overcome if we stand united and help those in need. @MeerFoundation @KKRiders."

The devastation caused by cyclone Amphan can be overcome if we stand united and help those in need. @MeerFoundation @KKRiders pic.twitter.com/sU3yiubVP3 — Gauri Khan (@gaurikhan) May 29, 2020

Shah Rukh Khan's official IPL team Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) also announced that beside the donation in relief fund set up by CM Mamata Banerjee, the team will also be planting 5000 trees in Kolkata.

Earlier, the actor's group of companies, Kolkata Knight Riders, Red Chillies Entertainment, Meer Foundation and Red Chillies VFX announced several initiatives to support the efforts of the Government in its COVID-19 fight. The actor also provided 25,000 PPE kits to the frontline medical staff in Maharashtra fighting to contain the novel Coronavirus pandemic in the state.

Shahrukh and Gauri Khan offered their four-storey personal office space for treating COVID-19 patients.

With these incredible and noble initiatives, the Baadshah Of Bollywood has been helping everyone. From government funds to 50,000 PPE kits, food requirements of 5500 Mumbai families, 2000 cooked meals to hospitals, 3 lakh meal kits for 10,000 people, grocery for 2500 daily wage workers in Delhi and 100 acid attack survivors, his range of initiatives aim to spread across the many segments of the society, and are being lauded for the vision that the actor holds behind them.

