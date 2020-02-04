Armaan Jain Wedding Reception: Shah Rukh & Gauri Khan Make Our Hearts Pop With Their Wow Appearances

Oh My My!

The camera flashes go ablaze as the duo arrives at Armaan-Anissa's wedding reception. While Shah Rukh Khan is looking every bit royal in a black pathani suit, Gauri Khan is looking no less ravishing in a silver ensemble.

Welcome The Newlyweds!

The newlyweds Armaan Jain and Anissa Alia Malhotra strike a pose in front of the media. The duo is looking every bit royal and we totally love Armaan and Anissa's looks for their wedding reception.

Hello Gorgeous!

Kiara Advani dazzles in her way in a dark purple lehenga at Armaan Jain and Anissa Alia Malhotra's wedding reception and boy, we can't stop staring at her. She is looking so gorgeous!

Can’t Get Enough Of Them!

If you follow Kunal Khemu and Soha Ali Khan on their Instagram pages, you must know that they are one of the cutest couples of the B-town. The duo looked beautiful together while posing for the cameras at their friend's wedding reception.