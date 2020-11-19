Shah Rukh Khan And Salman Khan To Return As Raj And Prem For Aamir's Laal Singh Chaddha: Report

Aamir Khan's upcoming film Laal Singh Chaddha is turning out to be an interesting project. After reports of Shah Rukh Khan doing a cameo in this film, the latest buzz we hear is that Aamir is also in talks with Salman Khan to do a guest appearance in this Indian adaptation of Tom Hanks' Forrest Gump.

Reports state that Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan will be reprising these two iconic characters from the 90s. Are you curious to know more about it? Well then, scroll down to read.

Shah Rukh Khan To Revisit His Iconic Character Of Raj Malhotra From DDLJ According to a Mumbai Mirror report, SRK's track in the film is set in the mid-90s. The tabloid quoted a source as saying, "The screenplay weaves in iconic moments from each decade and since we love our matinee idols, Chaddha's journey would be incomplete without certain top stars. So, during this journey of self-discovery, Aamir lands on the sets to meet Shah Rukh around the release of DDLJ and sharing his personal experiences, engages with the wonder world." SRK To Take Help Of Prosthetics And VFX For His Younger Version The source further added, "He'll go back to 1995 and look like a younger version of himself with the use of prosthetics and VFX." Salman Khan To Resurrect Prem On Screen The source revealed that Salman is likely to bring back his character Prem on the big screen. "His Prem wooed the audience in the '90s, from Maine Pyar Kiya, Hum Aapke Hai Koun! to Hum Saath Saath Hain and Aamir is keen to get Salman back as Prem in his social dramedy. There's a track set in 1989 that depicts a change in audience taste, from action to romance, and the craze around Salman. They are expected to finalise the details soon."

It would be a treat to watch the three Khans in a film! What do you folks think?

Speaking about Laal Singh Chaddha, the Advait Chandan directorial also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan and South actor Vijay Sethupathi in pivotal roles. The Aamir Khan starrer is slated to release on Christmas 2021.

