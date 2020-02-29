Shah Rukh Khan Awards A Kerala Girl With The 'Shah Rukh Khan La Trobe University Ph.D. Scholarship'

Shah Rukh Khan honored a Kerala researcher, Gopika Kottantharayil Bhasi with the 'Shah Rukh Khan La Trobe University Ph.D. Scholarship' at an event in Mumbai earlier this week.

The Kerala researcher, Gopika Kotthantharayil Bhasi from Thrissur(Kerala) has been constantly working on farming practices through animal science, ecology, and molecular studies. Gopika was the chosen one from over 800 other competitors and was awarded the four-year scholarship at a ceremony in Mumbai.

This award even comes before the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne will enter its eleventh year. The prelude event was held in Mumbai before the main event in Melbourne. In 2019, superstar Shah Rukh Khan was awarded an Honorary PHD at the La Trobe University and a special Phd scholarship was named after the actor.

Apart from the Phd at La Trobe University, Shah Rukh Khan has been awarded several other honorary doctorates for his contributions. Shah Rukh Khan has time and again emphasised and spoken on his beliefs on education.

Shah Rukh Khan is making the complete use of his fame and doing all the possible things to make this world a better place and is surely succeeding in it. King Khan is the perfect synonym for Shah Rukh Khan is working on new things and venturing out of his comfort zone which is surely applauded worthy.