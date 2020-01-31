Shah Rukh Khan Backs Sanjay Mishra and Deepak Dorbiyal's Film Kaamyaab

Shah Rukh Khan has graced the big screen ever since his 2018 release Zero failed to taste success at the box office. While the superstar is very active on social media and keeps his fans updated about all the personal and professional happenings, he is yet to announce his next outing which everyone is eagerly waiting for.

But apart from acting, Shah Rukh is also involved in the production aspect of films. His banner Red Chillies Entertainment has bankrolled a lot of movies and Sujoy Ghosh's Badla was one of them. In fact, Khan is also producing Abhishek Bachchan's next release, Bob Biswas which is being helmed by Ghosh's daughter Diya Annapurna Ghosh.

SRK's company recently produced Emraan Hashmi starrer Netflix series Bard Of Blood and soon Red Chillies will roll out its first Netflix original film Class of '83 starring Bobby Deol and Shriya Saran in the lead. As if all these projects weren't exciting enough, Khan has now decided to back yet another interesting venture.

Kaamyaab, which stars the supremely talented Sanjay Mishra and Deepak Dobriyal in the lead, will be presented by SRK and Gauri Khan's Red Chillies Entertainment. Helmed by National Award-winning director Hardik Mehta, the film will arrive in theatres this year on March 6.

Announcing the same, Red Chillies Entertainment tweeted just a while back, "@RedChilliesEnt is proud to present an endearing and inspiring story, Har Kisse Ke Hisse... #Kaamyaab, a @DrishyamFilms production, starring @imsanjaimishra & #DeepakDobriyal. Directed by National Award Winner #HardikMehta, the film releases in cinemas on 6 March 2020. @iamsrk."

Since Mishra and Dobriyal are terrific actors, we are just glad that Shah Rukh Khan decided to come on board and support Kaamyaab. His association will definitely give that the much-needed boost to the film. Initially, the movie was supposed to hit the screens last year but now Kaamyaab has a new release and a bigshot producer too which is good news for everyone involved with the film.

