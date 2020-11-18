Shah Rukh Khan Begins Shooting For Siddharth Anand's Pathan Today: Report
Here's some happy news for all Shah Rukh Khan fans! If reports are to be believed, the superstar is all set to face the camera today for Siddharth Anand's upcoming film Pathan, after a hiatus of two years. King Khan was last seen in Aanand L Rai's Zero alongside Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma. Since then, there have been various speculations around SRK's upcoming projects.
Lights, Camera And Action For Shah Rukh Khan
A Times of India report stated that Shah Rukh Khan will be giving his first shot for Pathan today at Yash Raj Studios in Mumbai. While the makers are yet to officially announce this film, John Abraham and Deepika Padukone are reportedly a part of this project.
SRK-Salman To Reunite For Pathan
Recently, a source close to the film told Mumbai Mirror that Salman Khan will be playing a cameo in his superstar-buddy Shah Rukh Khan's Pathan. Well, it would be exciting to watch the two superstars together on the big screen once again. The duo had last shared screen space in the Zero song 'Ishaqbaazi'.
Pathan Will Be Shot In Multiple Countries
According to reports, Pathan is an action thriller which will be shot over eight months in multiple countries.
A Mumbai Mirror report had earlier quoted a source as saying, "While the November schedule will be in Mumbai with only SRK, co-stars, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham join him early next year during an overseas stint of the film. It is a battle royale between SRK and John, with Deepika playing an important thread, taking the narrative forward."
Meanwhile, recently during a #AskSRK session on Twitter, when a fan asked Shah Rukh Khan when he would be seen again on screen, the actor replied, "Will start shoot, then post-production then cinemas to normalise...will take about a year I reckon."
Besides Pathan, Shah Rukh Khan will also be seen in Rajkumar Hirani's next and Atlee's action film in which the superstar will be seen playing the double role of a special force officer and a cop. Apart from these full-fledged roles, King Khan will also be seen in a cameo in Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra, R Madhavan's Rocketry: The Nambi Effect and Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha.
