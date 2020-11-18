Shah Rukh Khan Begins Shooting For Siddharth Anand's Pathan Today: Report

Lights, Camera And Action For Shah Rukh Khan

A Times of India report stated that Shah Rukh Khan will be giving his first shot for Pathan today at Yash Raj Studios in Mumbai. While the makers are yet to officially announce this film, John Abraham and Deepika Padukone are reportedly a part of this project.

SRK-Salman To Reunite For Pathan

Recently, a source close to the film told Mumbai Mirror that Salman Khan will be playing a cameo in his superstar-buddy Shah Rukh Khan's Pathan. Well, it would be exciting to watch the two superstars together on the big screen once again. The duo had last shared screen space in the Zero song 'Ishaqbaazi'.

Pathan Will Be Shot In Multiple Countries

According to reports, Pathan is an action thriller which will be shot over eight months in multiple countries.

A Mumbai Mirror report had earlier quoted a source as saying, "While the November schedule will be in Mumbai with only SRK, co-stars, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham join him early next year during an overseas stint of the film. It is a battle royale between SRK and John, with Deepika playing an important thread, taking the narrative forward."