Shah Rukh Khan Congratulates Gauri On Award Win, Says 'Chalo Ghar Mein Kisi Ko Toh Award Mil Rahe Hai'

Shah Rukh Khan took to Twitter to congratulate his wife Gauri Khan on her newest achievement for her interior designing work. Gauri recently was honoured by the Architectural Digest and made it to AD100 list. While at it, SRK who is known for his wittiness, also made fun of how he hasn't won any awards in recent years.

Gauri Khan had shared a picture of herself with the award, which was also one of the cover pictures of AD100 list. Reacting to the picture, SRK wrote, "Chalo ghar mein kisi ko toh award mil rahein hain!!!"

In the picture, Gauri can be seen in a black top and black denims, holding the award while sitting on a chair. She had captioned the picture as, "I am thrilled to be a part of the AD100 list, and to receive this trophy! Thank you @ArchDigestIndia #AD100 #ADIndia #gaurikhandesigns #gkd."

Chalo ghar mein kisi ko toh award mil rahein hain!!! https://t.co/zwrawI4zdm — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) December 14, 2020

Shah Rukh Khan's last two releases Zero (2018) and Jab Harry Met Sejal (2017) failed to impress the audience. The actor has since then not returned to screen, and has been hunting for the perfect script. Fans have been waiting for his return, and are excited for his upcoming projects. He recently began shooting for the YRF film Pathan, which reportedly also features John Abraham and Deepika Padukone as the antagonist.

His new look from the film recently went viral on social media. When snapped by the paparazzi, he was seen sporting long hair with a side braid and a thick French beard. Even when he was spotted in the stands during IPL in Dubai, Shah Rukh was seen sporting long hair hidden under a stylish beanie.

Reports have also claimed that he will be working with filmmakers like Rajkumar Hirani and Atlee in upcoming projects. Director duo Raj & DK had also previously confirmed a project with King Khan.

