Shah Rukh Khan's Daughter Suhana Hails HUL's Decision To Drop The Word 'Fair' From Fair And Lovely

Shah Rukh Khan's Daughter Suhana Supports HUL's Decision To Axe 'Fair' From Fair & Lovely

The star kid took to her Instagram story and wrote, "Hindustan Unilever announced that it would rebrand its skin-lightening cream 'Fair and Lovely' and drop the word 'Fair' from the product'. It has also committed that it will remove all suggestions that success is linked to skin tone or colour in its communication."

Suhana Was Once Described As 'Dusky' By Her Superstar-Father Shah Rukh Khan

In an interview in 2018, King Khan had said, "I'll be honest; my daughter is sanwli (dusky), but she's the most beautiful girl in the world. And nobody can tell me otherwise." Interestingly, it is to be noted that Shah Rukh Khan is a brand ambassador of Fair and Handsome.

Kangana Ranaut Also Lauded HUL's Decision

On behalf of the actress, her team tweeted, "It has been a long and sometimes a very lonely battle but results only happen when the whole nation participates in the movement." In the past, the Manikarnika star had turned down a Rs 2 crore offer to promote a fairness cream.

'What A Beautiful Beginning,' Says Abhay Deol

The Dev D actor took to his Instagram page and wrote, "It took a world backlash and the #blacklivesmatter movement to give us a push in this direction. But make no mistake, all of you who have been vocal about the need for a cultural shift in regard to the sale and endorsement of fairness creams in our country contributed to this victory. We have a long way to go in breaking our conditioning of what constitutes for beauty, but this is a small step in the right direction. It's the starting point to a long road ahead. What a beautiful beginning! #nomorefairandlovely #peoplepower."