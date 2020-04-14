Shah Rukh Khan Donates 25000 PPE Kits To Health Workers In Maharashtra To Contain COVID-19 Pandemic

To aid India's ongoing fight against the Novel Coronavirus pandemic, several Bollywood stars have come forward and contributed in whichever way possible. The latest we hear is, Shah Rukh Khan has provided 25,000 PPE kits to the frontline medical staff in Maharashtra fighting to contain COVID-19 pandemic in the state.

Rajesh Tope, Minister of Public Health and Family Welfare of Maharashtra, thanked King Khan for his contribution and said that it will help the healthcare workers immensely.

Tope tweeted, "Many thanks Mr Shah Rukh Khan for your kind contribution of 25,000 PPE kits. This will go a long way in supporting our fight against COVID19 & protecting our frontline medical care team @iamsrk @MeerFoundation @CMOMaharashtra."

To this, the superstar replied that everyone is united in fighting the COVID-19 pandemic.

He wrote on his Twitter page, "Thank you sir for all your help to source the kits. We are all together in this endeavour to protect ourselves and humanity. Glad to be of service. May your family and team be safe and healthy."

Earlier, it was announced that Shah Rukh's NGO Meer Foundation will work with the Maharashtra and West Bengal governments for the supply of 50,000 Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) for the healthcare professionals. The actor had also announced various initiatives to help the nation during these trying times and also contributed to PM-CARES Fund for COVID-19 relief.

His NGO, Meer Foundation also tied up with Ek Saath - The Earth to provide daily food requirements to over 5500 families for at least a month in Mumbai. The NGO, in association with Roti Foundation, will provide 3 lakh meal kits to 10,000 underprivileged people and daily wage labourers for at least a month in Mumbai and will support 100 acid attack victims in Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, West Bengal and Uttarakhand.

In addition to this, Shah Rukh Khan and his wife Gauri Khan also offered their four-storeyed personal office to BMC for quarantine facility.

