Shah Rukh Khan Ends Cold War With Sunny Deol By Handing Over Rights Of Damini

Sunny Deol and Shah Rukh Khan are known to have had their differences after working together in Darr back in 1993. While fans loved Darr, the two did not collaborate again for any project. However, the cold war between the two seems to have ended, and here's the proof.

According to a report in Mumbai Mirror, Sunny Deol is working on a remake of Damini with son Karan Deol, after Shah Rukh Khan handed over the rights of the film. Earlier, the rights for the 1993 release were owned by Red Chillies Entertainment, but after finding out that Sunny was interested in making a remake, SRK chose to let go of the rights.

Just before the lockdown started, Shah Rukh reportedly drove to Sunny Deol's Juhu bungalow unannounced and hand-delivered the remake rights of Damini, which was originally produced by Aly and Karim Morani.

Sunny Deol, over the years, has been quite open about his disagreements on the sets of Darr. He had shared his displeasure in 'glorifying' villains in the film and had also revealed that he didn't speak to SRK for 16 years. But Shah Rukh Khan's sweet gesture has shown that bygones are bygones.

Earlier, talking about Darr, Sunny had told India TV, "I was doing a scene in the film where Shah Rukh stabs me. I had a heated discussion with Yash Chopra regarding that scene. I tried explaining that I am a commando officer in the film, my character is an expert, I am very fit, then how can this boy (Shah Rukh's character in the film) beat me easily. He can beat me if I can't see him. If he can stab me while I am looking at him, then I won't be called a commando."

He also shared, "Since Yash ji was old, I respected him and couldn't say anything. I put my hands inside my pocket as I was very angry. Soon, out of anger, I didn't even realise that I had ripped my pants with my hands."

Fans hope since the reconciliation, they will get a chance to see Sunny and Shah Rukh Khan working on a film together after 26 years.

