Shah Rukh Khan’s Fans Defend The Superstar As Sushant Singh Rajput’s Fans Attack Him!

It's been a few days since Sushant Singh Rajput breathed his last, but the anger among the netizens over his suicide is something which is never seen before. Post Sushant's sudden demise, netizens have been attacking the Khans over their dominance in the film industry. Amid all the trolling and nepotism debate, Shah Rukh Khan also received flak from the netizens. Now, all the SRKians have joined hands to save the superstar from the verbal abuse. SRKians have started trending #SupportSelfmadeSRK and are posting all the good things about the actor.

@Richa1663992: "No doubt be is the one who don't have any grand father in bollywood . #SupportSelfmadeSRK."

@Shailyjha1: "@itsSSR was a @iamsrk fan don't forget that ❤ SRK inspired so many outsiders to enter Bollywood and many did it also. I am too a SRK fan and support good talent he or she can be a star kid or an outsider ✌Don't drag SRK into this please."

@MdJaishSiddiqui: "Most of the strugglers who want to be an actor are inspired by SRK. Most of the young actors with no filmy background are inspired by SRK. The Kind of Struggle @iamsrk has done from nowhere to Biggest Megastar is what everyone gets inspired by."

@iammohsinn2: "From an ordinary boy to the world biggest moviestar. Always represent India in the world level. SRK is the Pride of our country."

@SaraSalmaan: "SRK didn't support nepotism . In his Promotion For zero he say that he want Suhana to be launch in Bollywood but not as SRK's Daughter but as a professional actress that make her acting in plays and short movies to remove the bad opinion about her and her acting."

