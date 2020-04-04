    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Shah Rukh Khan Found In Karan Johar’s Closet! Yash & Roohi Trespass KJo’s Stylish Wardrobe

      By
      |

      Shah Rukh Khan and his wife Gauri Khan recently announced that they are offering their 4-storey office to be turned into a quarantine facility in Mumbai. On Saturday morning, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation aka BMC's Twitter handle thanked SRK and Gauri Khan for their gesture. BMC tweeted, "Stronger together. We thank Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan for offering their 4-storey personal office space to help expand our quarantine capacity equipped with essentials for quarantined children, women and elderly. Indeed a thoughtful and timely gesture! Anything for Mumbai. Na to corona!"

      Amidst all, Shah Rukh Khan has also found his way to his friend and director Karan Johar's closet. Isn't it strange? Well, KJo's children Yash and Roohi got naughty at home and trespassed papa Johar's stylish wardrobe. After entering the wardrobe, the cute kids thought they spotted King Khan in their dad's wardrobe. The whole suspense-drama was captured by Karan Johar as he shared it on Instagram.

      Shah Rukh Khan and Yash-Roohi

      Sharing the funny video of Yash and Roohi on Instagram, Karan Johar wrote, "Apparently we had a superstar spotting in my closet! Do watch! I also got a firing!"

      View this post on Instagram

      Apparently we had a superstar spotting in my closet! Do watch! I also got a firing! #lockdownwiththejohars #toodles

      A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar) on Apr 4, 2020 at 12:10am PDT

      In this funny video, Yash and Roohi actually didn't spot Shah Rukh Khan, but the famous English singer Mick Jagger. Well, as one can see in the video, the toddlers thought Mick Jagger's portrait beside the wall is SRK's and their expressions are too cute. On their gesture, Karan says, "Shah Rukh Khan and dadda are one in heart and spirit but this is not Shah Rukh Khan."

      Also Read : Shah Rukh Khan Trends: Fans Hail SRK For Offering His Office To BMC To Expand Quarantine Capacity

      Talking about work, Karan Johar will be donning director's cap once again for his next, Takht. The film stars Anil Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar and Janhvi Kapoor. Set in the Mughal era, Takht is said to be one of the most expensive films of Bollywood.

      Story first published: Saturday, April 4, 2020, 17:07 [IST]
      Other articles published on Apr 4, 2020
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue
      X