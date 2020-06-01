    For Quick Alerts
      Shah Rukh Khan’s Foundation To Provide Aid To Child Trying To Wake His Dead Mother In Viral Video

      A while back, a video of a child trying to wake his dead mother up at a Bihar railway station went viral. Shah Rukh Khan, who is known for his humanitarian work, will be providing aid to the child through his NGO.

      Shah Rukh's NGO, the Meer Foundation reached out to the child as soon as the video went viral, and was informed that the child is now being cared by his grandfather.

      SRK To Provide Aid To Child Who Tried To Wake Dead Mother

      Meer Foundation took to their Twitter handle to share, "#MeerFoundation is thankful to all who helped us reach this child, whose heart wrenching video of trying to wake his mother disturbed all. We are now supporting him and he is under his grandfather's care."

      Retweeting Meer Foundation's tweet, Shah Rukh wrote, "Thank you all for getting us in touch with the little one. We all pray he finds strength to deal with the most unfortunate loss of a parent. I know how it feels...Our love and support is with you baby."

      Shah Rukh, who lost his father when he was a child, and his mother, 30 years ago, has always been expressive about his feelings on not having his parents around.

      Shah Rukh Khan and his wife Gauri Khan, along with Meer Foundation, his production house Red Chillies Entertainment and Red Chillies VFX, his cricket franchise Kolkata Knight Riders, have gone all out to provide relief to the frontline workers and the needy during the Coronavirus crisis. The couple has been providing free meals and PPE kits, and has also offered their personal office space in Mumbai to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, to be turned into a quarantine facility.

      (All social media posts are unedited.)

      Story first published: Monday, June 1, 2020, 19:55 [IST]
