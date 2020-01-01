Shah Rukh Khan And Gauri Khan Celebrate New Year 2020 With Kids & Close Friends; Inside Photos Here!
Instead of jetting to some exotic location, Shah Rukh Khan and his wife Gauri Khan celebrated New Year 2020 at their Alibaug farmhouse with their kids Aryan, Suhana and AbRam and their close friends which included Sanjay Kapoor and his wife Maheep Kapoor. Ananya Panday was also present at the bash.
We came across few pictures from Shah Rukh-Gauri's New Year party which prove that everyone had a ball at the bash.
Framed!
While Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan and their kids AbRam and Aryan opted for a casual wear, their daughter Suhana looked stunning in an off-shoulder black mini-dress with a golden dragon detailing. The Khans are seen posing for a picture with their guests including Sanjay and Maheep Kapoor.
Just Look At AbRam!
The cutiepie is all smiles for the camera with Sanjay Kapoor next to him. The picture also features Shah Rukh, Suhana and Ananya Panday who looked glamorous in a short pink dress.
It's Raining Pictures
Siblings Suhana and Aryan Khan pose for a click with their friends.
Red Chillies
Sanjay Kapoor's wife Maheep Kapoor shared a picture from the bash on her Instagram page where she is seen twinning in red with Aryan and AbRam. While Maheep and Aryan are seen looking into the camera, AbRam seems to be a bit distracted in this click.
