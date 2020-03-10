Shah Rukh Khan And Gauri Khan Dance Like There’s No Tomorrow In A Holi Throwback Video From 2000

Holi celebrations are happening in full fervor across the country, and many Bollywood stars have taken to their social media profiles to share pictures and videos of their celebrations. There is one video in particular, which has surfaced on the internet and has gone viral. It is a throwback video of Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan celebrating Holi at Subhash Ghai's party from the year 2000. Check it out!

Filmmaker Subhash Ghai tweeted a throwback video which was taken during his Holi party in 2000. In the ten-minute long video, Shah Rukh and Gauri are seen having a lot of fun playing with colours, and dancing like there is no tomorrow.

Sharing the video, Subhash Ghai wrote, "SRK , Gauri n friends at subhash ghai's HOLI party in meghna cottage , mud island mumbai in 2000," (sic).

SRK , Gauri n friends at subhash ghai's HOLI party in meghna cottage , mud island mumbai in 2000🕺🏽💃🏽https://t.co/ZwmUDNsMFf. — Subhash Ghai (@SubhashGhai1) March 10, 2020

Earlier in the day, Shah Rukh Khan took to his Twitter to wish all his fans a happy and safe Holi. He wrote, "And to everybody here's looking at all the colours of light. May your happiness be in all shades, vibrancy & madness of these colours. Happy Holi & be safe." (sic).

And to everybody here’s looking at all the colours of light. May your happiness be in all shades, vibrancy & madness of these colours. Happy Holi & be safe. pic.twitter.com/d1Kg8wpfww — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) March 10, 2020

Others like Aamir Khan, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Aishwarya Rai had also wished their fans on Holi.

In terms of work, Shah Rukh was last seen in the film Zero, which was directed by Anand L Rai, and co-starred Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif. The film failed to impress critics and audiences. Shah Rukh has been on a sabbatical since then, and fans are eager for him to announce his next film.

