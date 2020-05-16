    For Quick Alerts
      Shah Rukh Khan Jots Down The Lessons He Learnt From The Lockdown Imposed After COVID-19 Outbreak

      As India continues its battle against COVID-19, Shah Rukh Khan jots down a few lessons that learnt from the lockdown.

      He wrote, "That we have been living far beyond our exigencies, most of which don't really matter as much as we thought they did. That we really don't need (emotionally) more people around us than the ones we feel like talking to while we are locked up."

      The Devdas actor further added, "That we can stop the clock for a bit and reimagine our lives when the rush to acquire false securities is peeled away from us. That we can laugh with those we fought so hard... and know that our ideas weren't actually any bigger than theirs and above all, love is still worth it, no matter what anyone else tells you!"

      Shah Rukh Khan, who has been quarantining with his family in Mumbai, put his step forward in so many things to help the nation in its fight against the pandemic.

      From contributing to PM-CARES relief fund to spreading love and awareness, Shah Rukh Khan not only won millions of hearts but also set the right example as a superstar.

      Coronavirus Scare: Netizens Laud Shah Rukh Khan For Announcing Several Initiatives To Help Citizens

      Shah Rukh Khan had earlier tweeted, "In these times it's imp to make everyone around u working tirelessly for u.. not related to u.. perhaps even unknown to u... to feel they are not alone and by themselves. Let's just make sure we all do our little bit to look after each other. India and all Indians are One Family."

      For the unversed, Shah Rukh Khan also provided 25000 Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) to the frontline warriors, and offered his office building to the BMC for quarantine purpose.

      (Social media posts are unedited.)

      Read more about: shah rukh khan
      Story first published: Saturday, May 16, 2020, 12:01 [IST]
      Other articles published on May 16, 2020
