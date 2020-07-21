Photos: Shah Rukh Khan’s Mumbai Residence, Mannat, Covered With Plastic

Pictures of Shah Rukh Khan having covered his residence in Mumbai, Mannat, with plastic have surfaced on the internet. Shah Rukh took this step to protect his house from the heavy monsoon season in Mumbai.

The Badshah of Bollywood covers his sea-facing bungalow with plastic to protect it from rain during the monsoon months. Take a look.

Mumbai recorded its second-highest 24-hour rainfall since 2015, earlier this month.

Shah Rukh has often referred to Mannat as his most prized possession. Hailing from Delhi where bungalows are common, Shah Rukh had expressed that he aspired to have a bungalow in Mumbai too when he went there to be an actor. In an interview with Radio Mirchi, he had said, "I had this desire to buy a house. Not for any extravagance but mujhe aisa laga ki Mannat normal si kothi hai, main khareed leta hoon (I felt like Mannat was like a normal bungalow, so I should buy it)."

During a Q&A session on Twitter, when a user asked Shah Rukh what the cost of renting a room in Mannat is, the super star replied, "30 saal ki mehnat mein padega (It will take 30 years of hard work)."

After Anand L Rai's Zero, Shah Rukh is yet to announce his next project as an actor. He starred alongside Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma in Zero. The film failed to impress audiences as well as critics.

