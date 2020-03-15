Shah Rukh Khan On Future Of IPL 2020: 'Hope The Spread Of Coronavirus Subsides & The Show Can Go On'

Kolkata Knight Riders co-owner Shah Rukh Khan recently attended a meeting with the various franchise owners and the Indian Premier League’s Governing Council to discuss the future of the sporting event amidst the outbreak of the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) in the world.

For the unversed, the commencement of IPL 2020 was recently postponed by the BCCI (The Board of Control for Cricket in India) from March 29 to April 15. Post attending the meeting, Shah Rukh took to Twitter to give his fans an update about the meeting and the future of the much-loved tournament.

SRK wrote, "Wonderful to meet all the Franchise owners 'off the field' so to say. The meeting by @Bcci and @ipl was to reiterate what all of us feel...safety first of the spectators, players management & cities we play in. All directives of the health agencies & govt to be followed..”

He went on to add, "Hope the spread of the virus subsides & the show can go on. BCCI & team owners in consultation with the govt will keep a close watch & decide the way fwd in the health interest of ever1. Lovely 2 meet every1 & then sanitise ourselves repeatedly," he added.” (sic)

For the uninitiated, the IPL organizers have decided to do away with spectators for this year’s edition in compliance with the government’s directive of avoiding large gatherings as a health and safety measure. The deadly coronavirus has already claimed more than 5,000 deaths globally and over 80 cases have been reported in the country so far with two individuals who tested positive passing away.

ALSO READ: Fan Recreates DDLJ's Iconic Scene With Coronavirus Twist

ALSO READ: Shah Rukh Khan's Role In Brahmastra: Superstar Plays A Scientist Who Helps Ranbir's Superhero?