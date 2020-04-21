Shah Rukh Khan On How He Is Spending His Time In Lockdown: 'Having Three Kids To Be With Is A Treat'

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan recently conducted an #AskSRK session on his Twitter page and as expected, his answers were witty and straight from the heart. The actor once again left the netizens impressed with his funny comebacks.

On being asked by one of his fans how he is spending his time in lockdown, King Khan replied, "In spite of contributing to the population boom, having three kids to be with is a treat. They are in all shapes and sizes, so the day goes by being with them each for a couple of hours. Then spend rest of the day cleaning up their toys!"

A netizen asked him whether it would be a different world after the lockdown was over. To which, Shah Rukh Khan answered, "I think we will all have to press pause... reset and then play our worlds going forward."

Meanwhile, the superstar also reacted to Salman Khan's Coronavirus-themed song 'Pyaar Karona'. A fan asked SRK if he has watched the Race 3 actor's new song. "Bhai kamaal ka Single aur Singer hai...," replied Shah Rukh Khan.

Another fan asked him, "Decline is inevitable in a life cycle. When/how do you know its right time to change careers/call quits if you are a superstar? #AskSRK. As expected, King Khan had a perfect comeback as he tweeted, "Wouldn't know....try asking a superstar. I am just a King unfortunately..."

When a Twitter user asked him what he has learnt during these days, Shah Rukh reiterated that we all need to slow down a bit. "Look and feel life and nature a bit more than just seeking instant gratification 24/7," said the actor.

As the nation continues to battle against the highly contagious COVID-19 pandemic, like some of our Bollywood stars, Shah Rukh Khan too, has lend a helping hand to the government to combat this crisis. He has contributed to multiple organizations for COVID-19 relief and offered his personal office space to BMC for quarantine facility. Recently, King Khan also donated 25000 PPE kits to health workers in Maharashtra to contain the virus.

