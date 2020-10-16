Shah Rukh Khan On Salman Doing Kuch Kuch Hota Hai: He Was A Much Bigger Star Than I Was [Flashback]

If you're a 90s kid, you must have lived the craze of Karan Johar's directorial debut Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. The film starring Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol and Rani Mukerji, not only became one of the most iconic films of the Hindi film industry, but also gave us the most iconic on-screen trio, Rahul, Anjali and Tina. Today, the film has completes twenty years, and netizens can't stop reminiscing about the film.

A netizen shared an old clip of Shah Rukh Khan, speaking about Salman Khan's special appearance in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, wherein he said, "Salman Khan was a bigger star than I was. It was really nice of him to have done the cameo."

Salman Khan Was Much Bigger Star Than Me , I Was Not Such A Big Star At That Point Of Time - Shahrukh Khan #22YearsOfKuchKuchHotaHai



— राधे (@BadassSalmaniac) October 15, 2020

Even though the film was all about Rahul and Anjali, Salman's character Aman was every bit endearing, who sacrificed his love for his lady love's happiness. Having said that, did you know that Karan had approached many big stars to play the character of Aman? Apparently, before Salman came on board, Karan had approached Aamir Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Ajay Devgn and Chandrachur Singh, but all of them refused to play the second fiddle to Shah Rukh.

Salman, who's well-known for helping out his industry friends, came forward and agreed to do the cameo in SRK's film. Well, we're glad that he did the film, because he totally stole the show with his charismatic appearance.

"Salman and I worked together in my very first feature film. In 1998, Salman played a very little part in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. Of course, working with him was an honour, and I think he is one of our best actors and one of the finest people I know," had said Karan, while speaking about Salman in an old interview.

