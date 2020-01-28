    For Quick Alerts
      Shah Rukh Khan's Pakistani Cousin Noor Jehan Passes Away In Peshawar

      By Pti
      |

      Noor Jehan, a cousin of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, passed away in Peshawar, a Pakistani media report on Tuesday quoted a family member as saying. Jehan's younger brother, Mansoor Ahmed, confirmed the news of her death to Geo News, saying she had been fighting cancer for some time.

      Jehan, a paternal cousin of the leading Indian film actor, resided in Mohallah Shah Wali Qataal area close to Peshawar's Qissa Khwani Bazaar. Mian Zulfiqar, a former town council member and Jehan's neighbour, also confirmed her death, the report said without giving her age.

      Having previously served as a district and town councillor, Noor Jehan was politically active and even filed nomination papers for the provincial assembly PK-77 seat in the 2018 General Elections before withdrawing at the last moment.

      She was reported to have visited her superstar cousin at least twice, with her family maintaining close contact with the relatives across the border, the report said.

      During his childhood, Khan also visited his relatives in Peshawar along with his parents twice, it said.

      Story first published: Tuesday, January 28, 2020, 23:47 [IST]
