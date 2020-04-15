    For Quick Alerts
      Shah Rukh Khan And Priyanka Chopra Confirm Participation In WHO Event For COVID-19 Relief

      Recently, it was reported that Shah Rukh Khan and Priyanka Chopra are all set to reunite virtually after nine years. The two superstars will be representing Bollywood in World Health Organisation's global concert, One World: Together At Home, which is set to take place on April 18. All proceeds from this online concert will go towards providing relief for the Novel Coronavirus pandemic.

      Shah Rukh Khan confirmed his participation in this event and tweeted, "Health care workers on the frontlines of the #COVID19 crisis need our support. That's why I'm standing in solidarity with @GlblCtzn and @WHO for One World: #TogetherAtHome - a one-night special event on April 18. Find out how and when you can tune in: glblctzn.me/OneWorldTAH."

      Priyanka Chopra also posted on her Twitter page, "Just 4 more days till I join @glblctzn for One World: #TogetherAtHome. The historic special will include leading global health experts and performances in support of @WHO's Solidarity Response Fund. Tune in on April 18: http://glblctzn.me/OneWorldTAH."

      The event curated by Lady Gaga, will also have performances by John Legend, Elton John, David Beckham and Idris Elba. One World: Together At Home will be hosted by popular talk show hosts Stephen Colhert, Jimmy Fallon and Jimmy Kimmel.

      Global Citizen CEO Hugh Evan said in an official statement, "As we honor and support the heroic efforts of community health workers, 'One World: Together At Home' aims to serve as a source of unity and encouragement in the global fight to end COVID-19."

      The concert will telecast live on ABC, NBC and CBS, and stream on Amazon, Apple, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube.

