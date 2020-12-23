Shah Rukh Khan Reacted Like This When He Came To Know That Satish Shah Was Paid Extra For Chalte Chalte

When it comes to Shah Rukh Khan, the Badshah of Bollywood never fails to leave us impressed with his kind gestures and chivalrous nature. Recently, senior actor Satish Shah took to social media to share a heartwarming anecdote about King Khan with whom he worked in films like Main Hoon Na, Om Shanti Om, Ra.One and many others.

Satish Shah wrote in his tweet that he had received some extra money for his work in the 2003 film Chalte Chalte which starred Shah Rukh Khan and Rani Mukerji in leading roles. When Shah Rukh Khan came to know about Satish Shah getting extra installment for the film, he had the most unexpected reaction.

Satish wrote in his tweet, "I got an extra instalment for the movie "Chalte Chalte" made by Red Chilly, called Shahrukh n informed. his answer was " never mind Satishbhai but don't let Gauri know."

I got an extra instalment for the movie “Chalte Chalte”made by Red Chilly, called Shahrukh n informed.his answer was “ never mind Satishbhai but don’t let Gauri know” — satish shah (@sats45) December 21, 2020

Shah Rukh Khan-Rani Mukerji's Chalte Chalte completed 13 years in June this year. Walking down the memory lane, Rani had shared, "Working with Shah Rukh has been one of my favourite things! It was Shah Rukh's production and it was the first time I had visited Greece, Mikonos and Athens which is a fun memory for me. The beautiful blue and white houses was a landscape which I had not seen before. The island was just amazing to stay and shoot. Athens also has such stunning architecture, such heritage, so many things which speak of history! We had a very nice outdoor during Chalte Chalte."

Speaking about Shah Rukh Khan, the superstar was last seen in Aanand L Rai's 2018 film Zero. After a short sabbatical, the actor is now making a comeback on the big screen with Siddharth Anand's espionage thriller Pathan alongside John Abraham and Deepika Padukone.

