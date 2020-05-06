    Rishi Kapoor Irrfan Khan
      Shah Rukh Khan Reacts To Paulo Coelho Lauding Him For Backing Sanjay Mishra's Kaamyaab

      Shah Rukh Khan was last seen on the big screen in Aanand L. Rai's Zero. However, the superstar recently co-produced Sanjay Mishra-starrer Kamyaab. The film, which released in March, tells the story of a character actor, who returns to the big screen from retirement to complete 500 films, and bag that one substantial role for which he will be remembered.

      Kaamyaab was widely appreciated by critics. Recently, acclaimed writer Paulo Coelho watched the film and was all praise for it.

      Paulo Coelho's Tweet Of Appreciation For Kaamyaab

      The Alchemist writer thanked Shah Rukh Khan for bringing a film like Kaamyaab on the big screen, and wrote on his Twitter page, "The producers thank you in the very 1st frame, @iamsrk. I am doing the same. 2 days ago a great Brazilian actor , Flavio Migliaccio, committed suicide, leaving a note on how the industry treats their artists. This movie, labeled as "comedy", is in fact the tragedy of Art."

      King Khan Thanked The Novelist For His Feedback

      Reacting to Paulo Coelho's tweet, the Bollywood superstar wrote back, "Saw the film when it was doing Festival rounds and it touched a chord with the whole team at @RedChilliesEnt Am so moved you appreciate. It's a sad truth that character actors get forgotten. Look after yourself my friend and be safe & healthy."

      Sanjay Mishra Had Said This About King Khan Co-Producing His Film

      Speaking about the film getting support from Shah Rukh, Sanjay Mishra had earlier said in an interview, "The budget of Kaamyaab is lower than the cost of vanity vans parked on the sets of big budget films. Shah Rukh lives in people's hearts and the level of energy he brings to the table is unrivaled."

      Sanjay Mishra Was Elated With People's Response To The Film

      The actor had further added in the same interview, "I'm getting appreciation from every corner. It is like climbing the steps of a ladder. Now, I feel I have reached a prominent position in my career. Earlier, people could have pushed me off the ladder but abhi maine khamba pakad liya hai (now I am firmly holding on to a poll), boss! People have liked the trailer of the film and the media has given a standing ovation to the film. That's not regular scene for me so, it feels really nice."

