Shah Rukh Khan Recalls His Visit To Taj Mahal With First Salary Of Rs 50

Shah Rukh Khan has stayed away from the screen for the past year, but on numerous occasions has assured fans he will be returning soon. Until then, SRK will appear on TV and has just finished shooting for Independence Day Special episode for choreographer and director Remo D Souza's dance reality show, Dance Plus 5.

During an interaction on set, Shah Rukh Khan recalled the earlier days of his work life. The set on the show has a Taj Mahal cut out, recalling a visit to the tourist destinations years ago, SRK said, 'his first visit to Taj was after getting his first salary of Rs 50. after his train ticket, he was left with only enough money to afford a 'pink lassi', according to a report in Hindustan Time.

The tabloid also stated, Mumbai Mirror quoted Shah Rukh saying, "A bee fell into it, but I still drank it and puked all through my return journey.

Wearing a pearl white Pathani kurta paired with dhoti pants, the Zero actor seemed to have had some fun on the sets. Pictures and videos from the sets of Dance Plus 5 quickly found their way to social media. While one video shows the actor playing cricket on stage, another shows him sharing a love lesson with Dharmesh Bhai.

The actor was reportedly given a 20-minute dance tribute by the Dance Plus 5 performers. SRK's chartbusters songs like I Am The Best (Phi Bhi Dil Hai Hindustani), Yeh Dil Deewana (Pardes), Chaiyya Chaiyya (Dil se), Chammak Challo (Ra.One) and more were part of the tribute.

HT also reported, Shah Rukh had an emotional response to the performances, he said, "When I am 95, I will still be dancing to Chaiyya Chaiyya, atop a train and in a wheelchair. And yes, I will bring Remo along."

