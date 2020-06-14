Shah Rukh Khan Remembers Sushant Singh Rajput: 'He Loved Me So Much, I Will Miss Him So Much'

Shah Rukh Khan Remembers Sushant's 'Energy, Enthusiasm And His Full Happy Smile'

The superstar mourned Sushant's demise with a heartfelt tweet, "He loved me so much...I will miss him so much. His energy, enthusiasm and his full happy smile. May Allah bless his soul and my condolences to his near and dear ones. This is extremely sad....and so shocking!!"

Sushant Singh Rajput Was A Huge Fan Of Shah Rukh Khan

In an interview with Hindustan Times, the Chhichore actor had revealed, "I'm an actor right now because of Shah Rukh. When I was in school and even when studying engineering, I used to watch his films. Shah Rukh's name was and is synonymous with romance. Whenever we spoke to girls, we used to talk like him. When I was in the eighth standard, I would dance to ‘Suraj hua madham'. I have to achieve many things before I become even the ‘S' of SRK."

When Sushant Said That SRK Helped Him In Sort Out His Confusion Of Who He Wanted To Be

"I was a huge fan of Shah Rukh Khan. I remember watching Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge (DDLJ) and thinking now here's a cool dude. He is a great performer, but that's not what impacted me most. Shah Rukh helped me sort out my confusion about who I should be. This was in the early '90s and the economy was just opening up - we were seeing Coke cans for the first time, international brands were coming in, and I was fascinated...yet confused. I didn't know whether to embrace the West or be loyal to our culture. At this point came DDLJ, I was in Class VI, and Raj showed me that it was cool to have a beer, but then he also waited for Simran's dad's approval. There was a balance. It was the perfect marriage of an aspiring India and an India trying to hold on to its culture," the actor had said in an interview with Indian Express.

When Sushant Gave An Epic Reply To His Comparison With Shah Rukh Khan

"Shah Rukh Khan had made a successful transition from TV to films and yes, it did play on my mind! When I started out, even if I used to forget about it, everyone around me would remind me that it was impossible to repeat history. I think that if you can somehow cultivate absolute certainty [about what you want to do], then you are on a good wicket. If your job is your passion, and you have unshakable belief in your skills, then hard work and luck will take care of everything," Sushant had said about his transition from TV to films.