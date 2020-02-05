Shah Rukh Khan Reveals A Ridiculous Script He Was Once Offered & It Will Make You Cringe!

In his career spanning about 27 years, Shah Rukh Khan has been a part of many blockbuster hits and some not-so-successful ones as well. The superstar, who is quite selective when it comes to scripts, once had a filmmaker narrate him a script so bizarre, that it will make you cringe in your seats.

In a video shared by Film Companion, film critic Anupam Chopra, who wrote a book on the life and career of actor Shah Rukh Khan titled King of Bollywood: Shah Rukh Khan and the Seductive World of Indian Cinema, recounted a story where King Khan opened up to her about a ridiculous script that once came his way.

Check out the video here.

A Bearded, Arty Type Director Approached SRK With This Script Anupama Chopra revealed in the video, "He (SRK) said that a bearded, arty type director came to him and pitched him a story in which he plays a character who cannot marry the woman he loves. So in the gamm (sadness) of that he becomes a gangster. And she marries a cop who at some point is now chasing the gangster. I don't know if he knows he is chasing his wife's ex-boyfriend but who knows." This Is Insane The film critic who continue stop giggling throughout the video continued, "Then the cop shoots the gangster. Alright? Somehow the wounded gangster makes his way to a train in which that girl is sitting, the one he loved. Okay. Here's is where it gets really strange. He's lying there wounded and he cannot find water. He's really thirsty and he needs water. The girl is pregnant but there is no water. And therefore the only way to stop Shah Rukh from dying--and I don't know again how this works biologically it's impossible--but she breastfeeds him. And here I quote Shah Rukh exactly and Shah Rukh is quoting the director: ‘And at that point the relationship between them becomes like brother and sister." This Is What Happened Next "Shah Rukh said that when he told the director that this is a very odd scene, he got really upset. He said, ‘What a dirty mind you have'. Like I said, you can't make this up," she continued in the video.

Meanwhile, the netizens had the most hilarious reactions to this shocking revelation.

A user commented, "That script writer must have done sasta nasha...😂😂." Another one wrote, "OMG 😱 what a bad bad script 🤣cannot imagine someone actually approached SRK with that kinda crap." "I was fine with gangster and police chase that was nice but breastfeeding I mean it's so Yuck....like wtf was that ewww," wrote a user. "Skskkssk Who's this director? We really really REALLY need to talk," read another comment.

The video also got a lot of memes and funny reactions on Twitter. Check out some of them here.

Omg. . . .omg. . .. Omg. . .omg. . .for god's sake. . Who is that pervert director. . .?? pic.twitter.com/tbw3GzbPvR — Mayank vyas (@maulik784) February 3, 2020

Isse achha humara script sun leta sir pic.twitter.com/bIfMmjMrU6 — Arav Srkian (@iamarav56) February 2, 2020

SRK after hearing that "breast-feeding" part from the director :- pic.twitter.com/g5elL3SRWd — ᴾʳᵒᶠᵉˢˢᵒʳ ⚪ (@Myself_Prince_) February 2, 2020

